JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for boohoo group (LON:BOO)

boohoo group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 42.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BOO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 418.57 ($5.47).

Shares of BOO opened at GBX 337.30 ($4.41) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 51.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 340.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 324.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.65. boohoo group has a twelve month low of GBX 176.15 ($2.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66).

In related news, insider Iain McDonald acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £335,000 ($437,679.64).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

