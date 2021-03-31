Brokers Issue Forecasts for Xebec Adsorption Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report issued on Thursday, March 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Xebec Adsorption to C$4.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.17.

TSE XBC opened at C$4.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The firm has a market cap of C$642.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.33. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of C$2.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.55.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.