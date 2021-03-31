Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €83.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €83.00 ($97.65) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s current price.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €73.56 ($86.54).

ETR:BAS opened at €71.88 ($84.56) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €69.47 and a 200-day moving average price of €61.61. The company has a market cap of $66.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.84. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €40.42 ($47.55) and a fifty-two week high of €72.84 ($85.69).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

