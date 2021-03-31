Independent Research Analysts Give MLP (ETR:MLP) a €7.20 Price Target

MLP (ETR:MLP) received a €7.20 ($8.47) target price from Independent Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of MLP opened at €7.02 ($8.26) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €6.65 and its 200-day moving average is €5.69. MLP has a 12 month low of €3.99 ($4.69) and a 12 month high of €7.20 ($8.47). The firm has a market cap of $767.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 321.29, a current ratio of 323.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73.

MLP Company Profile

MLP SE, through its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

