Independent Research Analysts Give MLP (ETR:MLP) a €7.20 Price Target

MLP (ETR:MLP) received a €7.20 ($8.47) target price from Independent Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of MLP opened at €7.02 ($8.26) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €6.65 and its 200-day moving average is €5.69. MLP has a 12 month low of €3.99 ($4.69) and a 12 month high of €7.20 ($8.47). The firm has a market cap of $767.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 321.29, a current ratio of 323.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73.
MLP Company Profile
