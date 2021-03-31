Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Celanese Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Celanese in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.07 per share for the quarter. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.01 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CE. KeyCorp raised their price target on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.74.

Celanese stock opened at $151.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a 12-month low of $66.53 and a 12-month high of $155.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,832.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

