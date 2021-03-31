Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Short Interest Update

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 139.5% from the February 28th total of 463,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lizhi stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Lizhi at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lizhi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LIZI opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. The company has a market cap of $395.13 million and a P/E ratio of -8.55. Lizhi has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.41 million during the quarter.

Lizhi Company Profile

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China. It provides podcasts and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Lizhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lizhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.