KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 137.7% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KZMYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday, February 8th. Peel Hunt cut shares of KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

KZMYY stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63. KAZ Minerals has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $6.15.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak, and Mining Projects segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

