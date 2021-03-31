ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Raised to $47.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on OKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

OKE stock opened at $50.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 318.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 19.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth $1,532,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

