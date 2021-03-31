HSBC Upgrades Prudential (NYSE:PUK) to “Buy”

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.
PUK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.
Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $43.31 on Monday. Prudential has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $43.68. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.65.
About Prudential
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.
Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.