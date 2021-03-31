HSBC Upgrades Prudential (NYSE:PUK) to “Buy”

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

PUK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $43.31 on Monday. Prudential has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $43.68. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Prudential by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 42,897 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after buying an additional 180,855 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prudential by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

