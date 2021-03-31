Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 88.48% from the company’s current price.

TNP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

TNP opened at $9.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $179.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.64. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

