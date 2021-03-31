Wells Fargo & Company Raises Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $105.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.18% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.
Shares of SPB opened at $85.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.87. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,094,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 14,671.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 546,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 543,125 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spectrum Brands Company Profile
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
