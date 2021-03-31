Wells Fargo & Company Raises Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $105.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Shares of SPB opened at $85.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.87. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,094,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 14,671.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 546,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 543,125 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.