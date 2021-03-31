JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s current price.

Shares of ZTO opened at $28.38 on Monday. ZTO Express has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,241,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 394.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,095 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 691.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,165,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,328 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 337.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,685,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,911,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,120 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

