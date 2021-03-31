JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s current price.
Shares of ZTO opened at $28.38 on Monday. ZTO Express has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.
ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.
