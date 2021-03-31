American Well Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for American Well in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Well’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

American Well stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. American Well has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 121,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $3,223,693.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 822,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,743,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $239,659.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,169,346 shares of company stock valued at $57,074,369 over the last ninety days.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

