SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SPX in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,134,751.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,022,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,735 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in SPX by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in SPX by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 90,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 45,773 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPX by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in SPX by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. SPX has a 12-month low of $27.39 and a 12-month high of $62.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SPX will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

