Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Hess Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hess Midstream from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Hess Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. Hess Midstream has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.41.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.4471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 149.17%.

In other news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $43,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 3,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $69,931,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,460,195 shares of company stock worth $70,154,386.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 18.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 155,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the third quarter worth $609,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.