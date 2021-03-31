Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

BLN opened at C$8.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.28. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of C$4.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.28. The stock has a market cap of C$448.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.30.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$11.55 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert Herdman sold 12,300 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total transaction of C$94,525.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$261,328.43. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,200 shares of company stock worth $35,049.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.