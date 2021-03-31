L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $74.00 at B. Riley

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at B. Riley from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

NYSE:LB opened at $62.87 on Monday. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,467,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,141 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,800 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $986,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

