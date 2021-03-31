First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Western Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. First Western Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $227.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.83.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.29). First Western Financial had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Western Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Western Financial by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Western Financial by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Western Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Western Financial by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

