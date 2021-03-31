Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

QIWI has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Qiwi from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Qiwi from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Qiwi from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Qiwi currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $15.83.

NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $652.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99. Qiwi has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Qiwi in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Qiwi by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Qiwi by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

