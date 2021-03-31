Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Evolus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Evolus’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Evolus from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.32.

EOLS opened at $11.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05. Evolus has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Evolus by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Evolus during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Evolus by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Evolus during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

