Truist Securiti Weighs in on Forte Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) – Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Forte Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Germino now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.00) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.73). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12.

FBRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. (FBRC) started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $32.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $434.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $53.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Forte Biosciences by 29.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Forte Biosciences by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

