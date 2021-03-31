Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Hits New 1-Year High at $177.40

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 177.40 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 177.20 ($2.32), with a volume of 98226 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.20 ($2.21).

Separately, Liberum Capital cut shares of Spire Healthcare Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 119.67 ($1.56).

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19. The company has a market cap of £669.81 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 158.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 138.77.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

