Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a growth of 144.0% from the February 28th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF stock opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $15.62.

