AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Short Interest Up 147.6% in March

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 753,800 shares, a growth of 147.6% from the February 28th total of 304,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AudioCodes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUDC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,806,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth about $877,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in AudioCodes by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUDC opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $881.91 million, a P/E ratio of 89.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $44.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $58.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.89 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%. Analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 0.9%. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

