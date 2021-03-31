Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $6.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $24.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $280.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.56. Navios Maritime Partners has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.37. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 114,044 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 14,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

