Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Get Banner alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BANR. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $54.70 on Monday. Banner has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $60.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $144.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.41 million. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Banner will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Banner news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Banner by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Banner by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.