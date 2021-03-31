Citigroup (NYSE:C) Lowered to “Hold” at Edward Jones

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

C has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C opened at $72.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $152.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $36.67 and a 52-week high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 37,117.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Citigroup by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Citigroup by 552.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 171,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.