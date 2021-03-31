Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Given a C$1.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Rio2 (CVE:RIO) has been assigned a C$1.50 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of RIO stock opened at C$0.75 on Monday. Rio2 has a 1-year low of C$0.22 and a 1-year high of C$1.03. The company has a current ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 17.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$142.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.82.

About Rio2

Rio2 Limited operates as a precious metals company in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile, as well as has five gold prospects in the north of Chile. The company was formerly known as Prospector Resources Corp.

