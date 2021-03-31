Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Given a C$1.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Rio2 (CVE:RIO) has been assigned a C$1.50 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of RIO stock opened at C$0.75 on Monday. Rio2 has a 1-year low of C$0.22 and a 1-year high of C$1.03. The company has a current ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 17.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$142.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.82.
About Rio2
Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.