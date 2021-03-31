Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.08

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.08 and traded as low as $1.93. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 3,026,311 shares traded.

FNMA has been the topic of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Federal National Mortgage Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $0.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.67.

The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 98.55 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

