Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $118.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.10 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NBTB. TheStreet raised NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

NBTB opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBTB. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 4,672.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

