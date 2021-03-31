Savaria Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Savaria in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

SIS has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of SIS stock opened at C$17.46 on Monday. Savaria has a one year low of C$9.84 and a one year high of C$19.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Savaria’s payout ratio is presently 89.69%.

In related news, Director Alain Tremblay sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.74, for a total value of C$431,072.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,274,476.40.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

