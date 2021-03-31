Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Crown Castle International in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.56. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $170.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $133.80 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.34 and its 200 day moving average is $161.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

In related news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after acquiring an additional 987,581 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 58.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,065,000 after acquiring an additional 822,902 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after acquiring an additional 792,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,168,000 after acquiring an additional 570,857 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.