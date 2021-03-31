Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Vital Farms, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Vital Farms in a report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vital Farms’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $20.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $29.98. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $19.49 and a 1 year high of $43.30.

In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $674,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,920.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $361,486.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,486.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,641 shares of company stock worth $1,741,236.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.