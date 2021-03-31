Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Longbow Research

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $188.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Longbow Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.44.

Shares of MCHP opened at $150.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.31.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,336,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,187,000 after acquiring an additional 249,357 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after acquiring an additional 236,519 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,708,000 after acquiring an additional 221,747 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 587,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,071,000 after acquiring an additional 179,534 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

