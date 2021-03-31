JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Leoni (ETR:LEO) a €5.00 Price Target

Leoni (ETR:LEO) has been given a €5.00 ($5.88) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 55.12% from the company’s current price.

LEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.10 ($10.71) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €6.73 ($7.92).

ETR:LEO opened at €11.14 ($13.11) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $363.93 million and a P/E ratio of -1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. Leoni has a fifty-two week low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a fifty-two week high of €15.03 ($17.68). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.11.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

