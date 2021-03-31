UBS Group Analysts Give Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) a €120.00 Price Target

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) has been assigned a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.12% from the company’s current price.

PAH3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($102.94) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Nord/LB set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Porsche Automobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €91.28 ($107.39).

ETR:PAH3 opened at €92.22 ($108.49) on Monday. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of €35.42 ($41.67) and a 52 week high of €94.86 ($111.60). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €73.42 and a 200 day moving average of €58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

