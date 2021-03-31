International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $514.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. International Seaways has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $29.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Seaways will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in International Seaways by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in International Seaways by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in International Seaways by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in International Seaways by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

