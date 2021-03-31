Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been assigned a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.40 ($91.06) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €72.04 ($84.75).

Get Scout24 alerts:

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €64.50 ($75.88) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €63.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is €67.63. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 1-year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 15.58 and a quick ratio of 15.47.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.