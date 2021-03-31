Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LYG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

