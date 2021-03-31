Reviewing GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) & Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GTY Technology and Change Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology $36.44 million 8.84 -$97.37 million N/A N/A Change Healthcare $3.20 billion 2.13 -$947.60 million $1.47 15.15

GTY Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Change Healthcare.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GTY Technology and Change Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTY Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Change Healthcare 0 15 7 0 2.32

GTY Technology currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.99%. Change Healthcare has a consensus target price of $21.65, suggesting a potential downside of 2.77%. Given GTY Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe GTY Technology is more favorable than Change Healthcare.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.2% of GTY Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of GTY Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Change Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GTY Technology and Change Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology -78.50% -0.45% -0.33% Change Healthcare -5.76% 13.43% 4.78%

Risk & Volatility

GTY Technology has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Change Healthcare has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GTY Technology beats Change Healthcare on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. operates as a software as a service company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital services, and integrated payments via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies. It also develops cloud-based grants management and cost allocation software for state, local, and tribal governments; builds software to streamline municipal permissions and licenses; offers budgeting software, performance management, and transparency and data visualization solutions; and provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc., an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment offers software and analytics solutions for financial performance, payment accuracy, clinical decision management, value-based payment, provider and consumer engagement, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment enables financial, administrative, and clinical transactions; electronic business-to-business and consumer-to-business payments; and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services segment provides solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. Change Healthcare Inc. has a collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Inc. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

