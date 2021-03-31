National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) and Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Head to Head Survey

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) and Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

National Bankshares has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. National Bankshares pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Bankshares and Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bankshares $53.94 million 4.26 $17.47 million $2.65 13.58 Fidelity D & D Bancorp $49.46 million 6.45 $11.58 million N/A N/A

National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D & D Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares National Bankshares and Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bankshares 30.34% 8.23% 1.15% Fidelity D & D Bancorp 18.22% 8.47% 0.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for National Bankshares and Fidelity D & D Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.06%. Given National Bankshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe National Bankshares is more favorable than Fidelity D & D Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.1% of National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of National Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

National Bankshares beats Fidelity D & D Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository services, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. National Bankshares, Inc. operates 24 branch offices, a loan production office, and 24 automated teller machines in Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties, Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 12 full-service banking offices. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

