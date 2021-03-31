Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Corp. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a report issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INDB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $84.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,813,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,385,000 after acquiring an additional 161,705 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 411,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,086,000 after acquiring an additional 151,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,277,000 after acquiring an additional 113,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,702,000 after acquiring an additional 109,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

