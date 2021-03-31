YogaWorks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

YogaWorks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

YOGAQ stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. YogaWorks has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $374,461.60, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.05.

About YogaWorks

YogaWorks, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of yoga studios and training centers. The firm provides yoga space, teachers at studios, training program, workshops, retreats, and online lessons including Vinyasa, Gentle Yoga, Ashtanga, hot yoga, prenatal classes, and community classes. It also offers a variety of fitness classes.

