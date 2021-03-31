YogaWorks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

YogaWorks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
YOGAQ stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. YogaWorks has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $374,461.60, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.05.
About YogaWorks
