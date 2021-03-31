Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.49. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 5,951 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Company Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.68 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $66.37 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.79% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.