Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.64

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.64 and traded as high as C$2.15. Taseko Mines shares last traded at C$2.14, with a volume of 295,779 shares trading hands.
TKO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.65 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$605.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50.
In other news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.81, for a total transaction of C$271,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,000 shares in the company, valued at C$861,939. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total transaction of C$69,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,558 shares in the company, valued at C$132,383.40.
About Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
