Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.64

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.64 and traded as high as C$2.15. Taseko Mines shares last traded at C$2.14, with a volume of 295,779 shares trading hands.

TKO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.65 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$605.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$87.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.0199052 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.81, for a total transaction of C$271,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,000 shares in the company, valued at C$861,939. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total transaction of C$69,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,558 shares in the company, valued at C$132,383.40.

About Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

