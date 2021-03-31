thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.61

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €7.61 ($8.95) and traded as high as €11.13 ($13.09). thyssenkrupp shares last traded at €10.98 ($12.92), with a volume of 1,879,087 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.90 ($15.18) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €11.25 ($13.24).

The business’s 50 day moving average is €11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.61.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

