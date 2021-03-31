Short Interest in WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Grows By 75.8%

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,600 shares, a growth of 75.8% from the February 28th total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 314.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSPOF. Desjardins raised their target price on WSP Global from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WSP Global from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WSP Global from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on WSP Global from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

WSPOF stock opened at $94.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.29. WSP Global has a 12 month low of $55.57 and a 12 month high of $101.10.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

