Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Increased by Analyst

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for 89bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.82). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.63) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. 89bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $23.72 on Monday. 89bio has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $473.12 million and a P/E ratio of -4.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after purchasing an additional 223,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 18,061.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 434,563 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 434,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 59,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $148,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

