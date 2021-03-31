BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTGOF opened at $2.09 on Monday. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

