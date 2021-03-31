Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.80 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 78.22% from the company’s current price.
NYSEAMERICAN:PZG opened at $1.01 on Monday. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.
Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon.
