Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.80 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 78.22% from the company’s current price.

NYSEAMERICAN:PZG opened at $1.01 on Monday. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon.

